Arise Venture Group announces strategic investment in True Corporation to accelerate AI, cloud and digital innovation across the region

Following completion of the acquisition, Arise Digital Technology Company Limited will support the acceleration of True’s strategy, fostering innovation, enhancing the customer experience and driving sustainable value creation in a fast‑evolving digital landscape while maintaining the disclipline to maximize shareholders value through dividends. This will help ensure that Thailand remains at the forefront of the digital revolution.

In addition to its telecommunications investments, Arise Ventures Group holds a significant stake in Ascend Money, Thailand's first fintech unicorn, which Mr Suphachai founded in 2015. Ascend Money was recently awarded a virtual banking licence, marking a major milestone in the country's financial sector. Building on this achievement, Mr Suphachai envisions Arise Ventures Group as a key player in creating accessible financial services and enhancing financial security for all.

Arise Ventures Group also holds a significant stake in True Internet Data Center Company Limited (TrueIDC), Thailand's leading data centre provider, which Mr Suphachai founded in 2015. Through TrueIDC, Arise Ventures Group is committed to expanding its investments across the region and becoming a leader in the development and operation of the region's digital infrastructure.

Mr Suphachai’s vision for Arise Ventures Group is clear: to leverage technology to empower businesses and individuals by ensuring greater access to AI, cloud computing, financial services and high-speed connectivity. By driving innovation and fostering collaboration, Arise Ventures Group aims to redefine the technological and financial landscape in Thailand and beyond.