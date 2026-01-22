Arise Venture Group announces strategic investment in True Corporation to accelerate AI, cloud and digital innovation across the region

Mr Suphachai has stepped down from his role as a Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group to focus on Arise Ventures Group and its strategic interests. Arise Ventures Group’s portfolio includes investments in cutting-edge technologies such as data centres, digital infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security. The group aims to revolutionise industries and make advanced technologies more accessible for businesses and individuals across the region.
Arise Digital Technology Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arise Ventures Group, has taken an important step in the telecommunications sector by signing an agreement to acquire a 24.95 per cent shareholding in True Corporation Public Company Limited (True), Thailand's leading telecommunications company, from Telenor Thailand Investments Pte. Ltd. Mr Suphachai has long led and pioneered the development of True. This investment reflects Arise Ventures Group’s confidence in True’s continued stable, high‑quality operations and strong future growth potential.
Following completion of the acquisition, Arise Digital Technology Company Limited will support the acceleration of True’s strategy, fostering innovation, enhancing the customer experience and driving sustainable value creation in a fast‑evolving digital landscape while maintaining the disclipline to maximize shareholders value through dividends. This will help ensure that Thailand remains at the forefront of the digital revolution.
In addition to its telecommunications investments, Arise Ventures Group holds a significant stake in Ascend Money, Thailand's first fintech unicorn, which Mr Suphachai founded in 2015. Ascend Money was recently awarded a virtual banking licence, marking a major milestone in the country's financial sector. Building on this achievement, Mr Suphachai envisions Arise Ventures Group as a key player in creating accessible financial services and enhancing financial security for all.
Arise Ventures Group also holds a significant stake in True Internet Data Center Company Limited (TrueIDC), Thailand's leading data centre provider, which Mr Suphachai founded in 2015. Through TrueIDC, Arise Ventures Group is committed to expanding its investments across the region and becoming a leader in the development and operation of the region's digital infrastructure.
Mr Suphachai’s vision for Arise Ventures Group is clear: to leverage technology to empower businesses and individuals by ensuring greater access to AI, cloud computing, financial services and high-speed connectivity. By driving innovation and fostering collaboration, Arise Ventures Group aims to redefine the technological and financial landscape in Thailand and beyond.
About Arise Ventures Group
Arise Ventures Group is a pioneering investment group founded by Mr Suphachai Chearavanont. The group focuses on transformative technologies, including AI, cloud computing and data centres, while holding significant investments in telecommunications and fintech. Arise Ventures Group is committed to driving digital transformation and creating accessible solutions for businesses and individuals across the region.