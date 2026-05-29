Japan's megabanks seek OpenAI model to harden cyber defences

Japan’s three megabanks are expected to gain access to a new artificial intelligence model from OpenAI, the US company behind the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, informed sources said on Thursday (May 28).

MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank plan to apply the model to strengthen their defences against cyberattacks, according to the sources.

The new OpenAI model is believed to have capabilities comparable to Claude Mythos, an AI model developed by US start-up Anthropic that is regarded as highly effective at identifying system vulnerabilities.