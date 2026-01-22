Telenor to exit True investment, selling 24.95% stake to Arise Digital Technology

Yupa Leewongcharoen and Nakul Sehgal, Co-Chief Financial Officers of True Corporation Public Company Limited, notified on Thursday (January 22) the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding the disclosure of a share sale transaction by a major shareholder of True Corporation Public Company Limited, as follows:

The Company has been informed by Telenor Thailand Investments Pte. Ltd., a shareholder of the Company, that Telenor has signed an agreement with Arise Digital Technology Company Limited, a company owned by Suphachai Chearavanont, to sell 24.95% of the Company’s shares.