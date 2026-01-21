null

Gold bar opens up THB1,050; gold ornaments selling at THB71,450

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

Gold prices on Wednesday (January 21) rose by THB1,050 per baht weight at the market open, taking the selling price of gold bars to THB70,650 and gold ornaments to THB71,450.

According to the Gold Traders Association, at 9.03am (first announcement), gold prices opened up by THB1,050. The prices were as follows:

January 21 (9.03am, first announcement)

Gold bar

  • Buying: THB70,550 
  • Selling: THB70,650 

Gold ornaments

  • Buying: THB69,144.76 
  • Selling: THB71,450 

Gold prices in recent days were reported as follows:

January 20 (9.08am, first announcement)

Gold prices opened unchanged.

Gold bar

  • Buying: THB68,950 
  • Selling: THB69,050 

Gold ornaments

  • Buying: THB67,568.12 
  • Selling: THB69,850

January 19 (9.04am, first announcement)

Gold prices opened up by THB500 per baht weight.

Gold bar

  • Buying: THB68,850 
  • Selling: THB68,950 

Gold ornaments

  • Buying: THB67,477.16 
  • Selling: THB69,750 

January 17 (9.06am, first announcement)

Gold prices opened up by THB50 per baht weight.

Gold bar

  • Buying: THB68,350 
  • Selling: THB68,450 

Gold ornaments

  • Buying: THB66,976.88 
  • Selling: THB69,250 

January 16 (9.56am, fourth announcement)

Gold prices fell by THB50 per baht weight.

Gold bar

  • Buying: THB68,200 
  • Selling: THB68,300 

Gold ornaments

  • Buying: THB66,840.44 
  • Selling: THB69,100 

January 15 (9.00am, first announcement)

Gold prices fell by THB250 per baht weight.

 Gold bar

  • Buying: THB68,550 
  • Selling: THB68,650 

Gold ornaments

  • Buying: THB67,173.96 
  • Selling: THB69,450 

January 14 (9.03am, first announcement)

Gold prices opened up by THB650 per baht weight.

Gold bar

  • Buying: THB68,750 
  • Selling: THB68,850 

Gold ornaments

  • Buying: THB67,371.04 

Selling: THB69,650

