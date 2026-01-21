Gold hits record above $4,700, eyes $4,800

Morning price update (Jan 21, 2026):

Bloomberg reported that spot gold edged down 0.1% to US$4,759.35 an ounce at 7.16am Singapore time, while spot silver fell 0.3% to US$94.3000 an ounce. Gold and silver remained near record highs, supported by safe-haven demand linked to the Greenland dispute between the US and Europe.

Trump, in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, has shown no sign of backing away from his intention to buy the Arctic island. The prime minister’s office of the autonomous Danish territory urged the public to prepare for the possibility of a military incursion, while noting it was not a high-probability scenario.

The US has threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing the plan to take over Greenland, deepening fears of a potentially damaging trade war. French President Emmanuel Macron criticised Trump’s trade stance, saying Europe must strengthen its strategic autonomy to avoid “subjugation and bloody politics”.

YLG: Gold may rebound towards $5,000; DCA accumulation advised

YLG said gold could rebound towards US$5,000 this year and recommended a “wait-and-accumulate” approach using dollar-cost averaging (DCA) for long-term holdings, with a core target range of US$4,900–US$5,000 an ounce.

Tipa Nawawattanasub, chief executive officer of YLG Bullion and Futures Co., Ltd., said that from the start of 2026 to Tuesday (Jan 20, 2026), global spot gold had surged past US$4,700 an ounce, up more than 9% from the year’s opening level of around US$4,321 an ounce. She said the speed of the rally over just 20 days was faster than expected, and noted that prices had repeatedly opened with a “gap” on Mondays, reflecting heightened tensions over the weekend.

For the Thai market, she said Thai gold bars (96.5%) had risen to a new record high of 69,300 baht per baht-weight since the start of the year, up almost 7%.

YLG cited three main drivers behind the sharp rise:

Trump’s Greenland push and US–EU trade-war risks

After Trump threatened import tariffs of 10–25% on eight European countries over opposition to the US “buying Greenland”, European leaders moved towards an emergency meeting, raising regional tensions and prompting investors to shift into safe-haven gold. Trump has said he prefers a diplomatic route, but has not ruled out the use of military force.

A weaker dollar and expectations of US rate cuts

The US dollar index (DXY) fell sharply as markets increasingly priced in more US rate cuts than the Federal Reserve’s “dot plot” had signalled. YLG also pointed to leadership changes at the Fed, including expectations that Jerome Powell’s term as chair ends in May. The firm added that markets were also considering the possibility of rate cuts to cushion the trade-war shock, as well as the risk of rising US bond yields if European holders sold US Treasuries should tensions escalate.

Central banks increasing gold reserves

YLG said many central banks—particularly in China and Russia—have continued to shift reserves away from the US dollar as part of “de-dollarisation”, buying gold to hedge political uncertainty. Strong central-bank demand has been another key driver.

YLG added that many major foreign financial institutions have set gold price targets at US$4,900–US$5,000 an ounce or higher, citing projections including: J.P. Morgan at US$5,055; Goldman Sachs at US$4,900; UBS at US$5,000–US$5,400; Bank of America at US$5,000; and Citi at US$5,000–US$6,000.

For investors, YLG recommended accumulating via DCA for long-term holdings, while adding opportunities through short-term trading. It flagged a key support level at US$4,660 an ounce, and near-term resistance at US$4,720–US$4,750. It maintained its view that gold could reach the US$4,900–US$5,000 target range this year.

