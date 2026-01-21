Team Thailand heads to Davos to boost confidence

Thailand has taken its economic pitch to Davos, with a high-level public-private delegation joining the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 to bolster investor confidence, promote the country’s economic policy direction and court global investment—particularly in the digital economy.

The WEF Annual Meeting 2026 is being held in Davos, Switzerland, from Jan 19–23, with around 3,000 participants from 130 countries. A record number of at least 64 heads of state or government are attending, alongside delegations from both the public and private sectors, including Thailand.



Team Thailand led by Ekniti

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas is leading Team Thailand in meetings with international organisations and global companies to communicate Thailand’s macroeconomic policy direction, structural reform agenda and investment support measures for targeted industries.



On Jan 19, Ekniti began his mission by leading Team Thailand and Thai private-sector executives in talks with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, to exchange views on the global economic outlook and cooperation to develop Thailand’s economy, advance a low-carbon society and create quality jobs. The meeting also covered Thailand’s preparations to host the IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026, scheduled for Oct 12–18, 2026.





He also met Mirek Dušek, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, and John Dutton, head of WEF’s Uplink initiative, to discuss connecting innovation networks—especially start-ups—supporting young entrepreneurs’ access to global investment, and cooperation on sustainability and ESG.