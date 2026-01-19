WEF 2026 opens in Davos: economy, geopolitics, AI in focus

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) officially opens from 19–23 January 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue”.

It aims to provide a neutral platform for leaders from the public sector, business and civil society to exchange views, seek solutions to shared global challenges, and drive innovations that will shape the future of the global economy and society.

This year, leaders from over 130 countries—nearly 3,000 people—are taking part, marking record-high government participation. Around 400 political leaders are expected, including about 65 heads of state and government, with almost all G7 leaders attending. The meeting also brings together nearly 850 CEOs and chairs of major companies, as well as almost 100 leaders from unicorn start-ups and frontier-technology firms.

Global leaders attending this year include Donald Trump, President of the United States; Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of Germany; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine; and Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, alongside leaders from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.