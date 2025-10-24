WEF warns 5 billion people globally at risk of water shortages by 2050 due to climate change and urbanisation

A recent report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Imperial College London has highlighted the growing global water crisis, driven by climate change and urban expansion. The report warns that nearly half of the world's population, or about 3.6 billion people, currently face severe water shortages at least once a month, and this number is expected to rise to over 5 billion by 2050.

Water stress is not just an environmental issue but a major economic threat. The WEF report forecasts that water scarcity could reduce global GDP by up to 31%, equating to a staggering $70 trillion by 2050. The report stresses that the world can no longer rely solely on "technology" but must create an "ecosystem of innovation" to transform cities into leaders in water security.



Cities at the Frontline of the Water Crisis

Experts point out that cities are at the heart of the water crisis, especially rapidly growing urban areas. The demand for water in urban regions is projected to rise by nearly 80% by 2050, as urban populations are expected to grow to nearly 70% of the global population. Many cities' water infrastructure is outdated, and the fragmented management of resources significantly reduces their capacity to cope with water risks. Water-related disasters, including droughts, floods, and storms, have increased in frequency and intensity, with such events now five times more frequent than in 1970, accounting for 70% of global natural disaster-related deaths.