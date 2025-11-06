WEF president warns of potential global economic bubbles in AI, public debt, and cryptocurrency

Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has warned of the potential formation of three major global economic bubbles — in artificial intelligence (AI), public debt, and cryptocurrency — as sharp sell-offs in technology stocks trigger renewed market jitters.

“We may soon see the emergence of three bubbles: the crypto bubble, the AI bubble, and the debt bubble,” Brende said at a press conference in São Paulo, Brazil’s financial hub, adding that global public debt is now at its highest level since 1945.

Analysts and brokers have noted that while the recent correction in technology stocks signals caution, it is not yet cause for panic, as markets had reached record highs several times earlier this year, with some valuations appearing overinflated.

Over recent months, global financial markets have continued to trend upward despite concerns about high interest rates, persistent inflation, and trade tensions, largely driven by optimism over the potential of AI to revolutionise productivity and reshape business competitiveness.