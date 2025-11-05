APAC leads global AI adoption but grapples with job fear

A new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals that the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is at the forefront of the global Generative AI (GenAI) adoption curve, yet this enthusiasm is paired with a distinct fear of job displacement. The findings, based on a July 2025 survey of over 4,500 employees across nine APAC markets, underscore a complex dynamic of grassroots innovation and heightened employee anxiety that companies must address to translate usage into meaningful business impact.
APAC employees are embracing GenAI tools more rapidly and enthusiastically than their worldwide peers. The survey shows that 78% of APAC respondents use AI at least weekly, compared to 72% globally. This growth is largely driven by a bottom-up adoption model, particularly among frontline employees (non-managerial white-collar staff), with 70% in APAC using GenAI weekly versus just 51% globally. This high uptake reflects the region's cultural dynamism and strong digital ambition.
However, a closer look at country data reveals significant contrasts: India leads the region with a staggering 92% adoption rate, while Japan lags at only 51%. Optimism also varies sharply, with China (70%), Indonesia (69%), and Malaysia (68%) showing the highest optimism, a stark contrast to Japan's 46%.
Despite leading in adoption, APAC workers are also more likely to fear that AI will put their jobs at risk. The global average for job loss concern is significantly lower than in APAC, where over half (53%) of frontline workers express this fear.
This anxiety also shows strong national divergence:
Thailand (71%), South Korea (66%), and Singapore (65%) report the highest concern about AI-related job losses.
Japan again registers the lowest concern at just 40%.
Perhaps most strikingly, India, while leading in adoption, reports a comparatively lower job fear rate of 48%, highlighting the diverse perception across markets.
This blend of high hope and heightened anxiety is a defining characteristic of the APAC AI landscape. As Jeff Walters, a BCG managing director and senior partner, notes, "The Asia Pacific region is showcasing a unique blend of grassroots innovation and digital ambition. But this momentum also introduces critical challenges in governance, workflow redesign, and employee support."
The widespread adoption often happens informally, indicating a gap between employee enthusiasm and corporate readiness. Fifty-eight per cent of APAC respondents would use AI even without formal company approval.
However, only 57% report that their companies are actively redesigning workflows to integrate AI effectively. This disparity poses substantial risks. Without proper top-down governance, companies may inadvertently undermine both security and productivity. As employees experiment, businesses must close the "gap between experimentation and execution," warns Jinseok Jang, a BCG X managing director and partner.
Furthermore, while 77% of APAC workers say their businesses are experimenting with or deploying autonomous AI agents, a mere 33% feel they actually understand these sophisticated tools well, signalling a massive educational and governance hurdle.
Ultimately, turning the region’s high usage into sustainable real-world impact requires a concerted effort from leadership. Employees who feel supported by their company's leadership are more likely to report job satisfaction and optimism. Companies must deliver a clear AI narrative, upskilling initiatives, and robust governance to align with employee expectations and transform potential risks into competitive advantages.