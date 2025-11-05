APAC leads global AI adoption but grapples with job fear

Asia Pacific's AI Paradox: Leading Adoption While Grappling with Job Anxiety

A new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals that the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is at the forefront of the global Generative AI (GenAI) adoption curve, yet this enthusiasm is paired with a distinct fear of job displacement. The findings, based on a July 2025 survey of over 4,500 employees across nine APAC markets, underscore a complex dynamic of grassroots innovation and heightened employee anxiety that companies must address to translate usage into meaningful business impact.

Frontline Enthusiasm Drives High Adoption Rates

APAC employees are embracing GenAI tools more rapidly and enthusiastically than their worldwide peers. The survey shows that 78% of APAC respondents use AI at least weekly, compared to 72% globally. This growth is largely driven by a bottom-up adoption model, particularly among frontline employees (non-managerial white-collar staff), with 70% in APAC using GenAI weekly versus just 51% globally. This high uptake reflects the region's cultural dynamism and strong digital ambition.

However, a closer look at country data reveals significant contrasts: India leads the region with a staggering 92% adoption rate, while Japan lags at only 51%. Optimism also varies sharply, with China (70%), Indonesia (69%), and Malaysia (68%) showing the highest optimism, a stark contrast to Japan's 46%.