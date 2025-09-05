Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Thailand Spotlights the Powerhouses Driving the New Economy

Organized by Enterprise Asia, the region’s foremost NGO for entrepreneurship, the prestigious awards ceremony unfolded on 22 August 2025 at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, Secretary to the Minister of Industry of Thailand, who attended on behalf of the Minister of Industry, and Mrs. Suparporn Sookmark, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, underscoring the government’s support in championing entrepreneurship and innovation as key drivers of the nation’s new economy.

Embracing the theme ‘Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises’, the APEA 2025 Thailand honored exceptional Thai businesses and leaders who exemplify resilience, innovation, and strategic foresight, successfully future-proofing their organizations in the face of rapid technological and economic transformation.

A distinguished panel of judges meticulously assessed over 100 nominees, evaluating each entrepreneur and organization for their overall operational excellence, leadership, and business performance. Through this rigorous evaluation process, the most outstanding recipients were selected across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.