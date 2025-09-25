Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Regional Edition Showcases Asia’s Trailblazing Enterprises Driving Sustainable Growth

The spotlight shone on Asia’s boldest leaders and visionary enterprises at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Regional Edition, where industry trailblazers were celebrated for their ability to embrace disruption, spark innovation, and deliver sustainable growth in the new economy. Organized by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the prestigious awards ceremony took place on 5 September 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Ismail Mohamad Bkri, Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore; and Mr. Thomas Ardian Siregar, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore.

With the theme ‘Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises’, the APEA 2025 Regional Edition honored outstanding businesses and leaders from across Asia who embody resilience, foresight, and strategic agility. These entrepreneurs and enterprises have proven their ability to future-proof their operations amid rapid technological and economic shifts, setting the pace for the region’s business community.

Over 100 nominees underwent a rigorous judging process by a distinguished panel of experts, who assessed them on operational excellence, leadership, business performance, and long-term impact. The crème de la crème of Asia’s entrepreneurial landscape emerged as winners across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.