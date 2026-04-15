Japan, Poland elevate ties, vow deeper security cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her visiting Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, agreed Wednesday (April 15) to work together to achieve peace in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

At their meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, the two leaders also discussed the situations in Asia and the Middle East, confirming close cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The security of the Euro-Atlantic and that of the Indo-Pacific are closely linked," Takaichi said at the start of the meeting.

"There are a host of challenges, including Ukraine and the Middle East, that the international community as a whole has to address," she added.

Tusk said Poland and Japan share common values.