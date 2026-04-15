Thailand backs Japan’s AZEC 2.0 push to boost energy security

Recent developments in the region, including conflict involving Iran and concerns over potential disruptions in key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, have heightened risks to global oil supply and transport, underscoring the importance of maritime security for both energy and food supply chains.

Anutin noted that while many countries are adopting similar response measures, their capabilities differ, making international cooperation essential. He added that Asean foreign ministers had already discussed the issue and would continue at the leaders’ level to deepen cooperation with Japan in maintaining supply chain stability and strengthening resilience at critical points.

Thailand balances short-term relief with long-term transition

In the short term, Anutin emphasised the need to stabilise energy markets and mitigate the impact on the public through coordinated mechanisms. Thailand, he said, has been closely managing domestic fuel supplies to prevent sharp increases in energy costs, while introducing targeted assistance measures.

The government is prioritising ensuring adequate access to energy at reasonable prices while easing cost-of-living pressures.

Looking ahead, Anutin said the current crisis presents an opportunity to accelerate the energy transition. Thailand is continuing to promote clean energy, including expanding the use of biofuels, increasing solar power capacity and strengthening regional renewable energy supply chains, in line with its goal of achieving net zero emissions.

Thailand also welcomed Japan’s leadership and expressed readiness to work with Japan and fellow Asean members to navigate the current crisis and build sustainable energy security for the future.