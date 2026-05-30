Global food exporters turn to Thailand as gateway to Southeast Asia

Australia, Belgium, and Norway are using THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, one of Asia’s largest food trade shows as a key platform to promote its premium and quality food and beverage exports in Bangkok, strategically positioning Thailand as one of Southeast Asia’s competitive markets.

Australia is a leading provider of premium agricultural goods, including beef, lamb, dairy, wheat, and wine as well as focusing on key strategic pillars: Trust, Safety, and Sustainability

Australian Ambassador to Thailand, Dr Angela Macdonald, said the ThaiFEX-Anuga Asia is an excellent opportunity for Thais and Australians to explore new commercial avenues together.

“Australia offers a smorgasbord of quality produce and technical expertise. We have the most organic agricultural land in the world, and consumers can trust that Australian food has come from clean and green sources.”

48 food and beverage companies from New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, Victoria and South Australia are showcasing top Australian food and agricultural products in Thailand.

Meanwhile, key Australian agricultural exports to Thailand include mandarins, onions and Western Australian strawberries.

Austrade General Manager Southeast Asia, Ms Catherine Gallagher, said that Australian exporters were excited to explore the potential in Thailand and the broader region.

“Australian producers offer unparalleled safety standards, clean-label credentials and experience with supplying international markets. We’re hungry to match that with an appetite for long term supply chain partnerships, high-volume buyers and sustained production growth.”