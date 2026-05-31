Alcohol sales rules issued for Visakha Bucha Day in Thailand

Visakha Bucha Day in 2026 falls on Sunday (May 31, 2026).

It is an important Buddhist day, a day of global significance and one of the major holy days for Thai Buddhists.

Thailand’s other important Buddhist days include Makha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day and the End of Buddhist Lent Day.

Asked whether liquor and beer may be sold on Visakha Bucha Day, the answer is no.