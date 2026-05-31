Alcohol sales rules issued for Visakha Bucha Day in Thailand

Visakha Bucha Day in 2026 falls on Sunday (May 31, 2026).
It is an important Buddhist day, a day of global significance and one of the major holy days for Thai Buddhists.
Thailand’s other important Buddhist days include Makha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day and the End of Buddhist Lent Day.
Asked whether liquor and beer may be sold on Visakha Bucha Day, the answer is no.
Sales are not allowed because it is one of the days designated for a ban on alcoholic beverage sales.
Shops and business premises nationwide must refrain from selling liquor and alcoholic drinks of all types from 12am until midnight at the end of Sunday (May 31, 2026).
The ban covers both wholesale and retail sales nationwide for 24 hours, except for sales at duty-free shops inside international airport terminal buildings, and sales by producers, importers or their agents to sellers licensed under the law on liquor.
Anyone who sells alcoholic beverages on the day faces up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to THB10,000, or both.
The information is based on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and relevant Prime Minister’s Office announcements.