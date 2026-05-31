Alcohol sales rules issued for Visakha Bucha Day in Thailand

SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2026
Alcohol sales rules issued for Visakha Bucha Day in Thailand

Shops and businesses must halt sales of all alcoholic drinks for 24 hours, with limited exceptions and penalties for breaches.

  • The sale of all types of alcoholic beverages is prohibited nationwide on Visakha Bucha Day.
  • The ban is in effect for a 24-hour period, from midnight at the start of the day until midnight at the end.
  • An exception to the sales ban exists for duty-free shops located inside international airport terminals.
  • Violators of the ban face penalties of up to six months in prison, a fine of up to THB10,000, or both.

Visakha Bucha Day in 2026 falls on Sunday (May 31, 2026).

It is an important Buddhist day, a day of global significance and one of the major holy days for Thai Buddhists.

Thailand’s other important Buddhist days include Makha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day and the End of Buddhist Lent Day.

Asked whether liquor and beer may be sold on Visakha Bucha Day, the answer is no.

Sales are not allowed because it is one of the days designated for a ban on alcoholic beverage sales.

Shops and business premises nationwide must refrain from selling liquor and alcoholic drinks of all types from 12am until midnight at the end of Sunday (May 31, 2026).

The ban covers both wholesale and retail sales nationwide for 24 hours, except for sales at duty-free shops inside international airport terminal buildings, and sales by producers, importers or their agents to sellers licensed under the law on liquor.

Anyone who sells alcoholic beverages on the day faces up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to THB10,000, or both.

The information is based on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and relevant Prime Minister’s Office announcements.

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