Heavy rain affects Bangkok as Pathumwan sees heaviest rainfall

SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2026
Heavy rain affects Bangkok as Pathumwan sees heaviest rainfall

Bangkok officials reported heavy rain, waterlogging and 88.0 millimetres of rainfall in Pathumwan as drainage teams monitored affected areas.

  • Heavy rain on Sunday afternoon caused flooding and waterlogging on numerous roads in Bangkok.
  • The Pathumwan district was most affected, recording the highest rainfall at 88.0 mm, with flooding reported near CentralWorld and on Rama I Road.
  • Other flooded locations included Pratunam and the area beneath the Phaya Thai BTS station in the Ratchathewi district.
  • City officials and the Department of Drainage and Sewerage were dispatched to accelerate drainage and monitor the situation.

Heavy rain in Bangkok caused waterlogging pending drainage on several road surfaces on Sunday afternoon (May 31, 2026).

In Ratchathewi district, flooding was reported at Pratunam and beneath the BTS Phaya Thai station on Phaya Thai Road.

In Pathumwan district, where heavy rain also fell, floodwater was reported in front of CentralWorld on Ratchadamri Road, at Soi Ruam Ruedi 2, along Khlong Phai Singto at Soi Ruam Ruedi, and on Rama I Road from Pathumwan intersection towards Charoen Phon intersection.

Heavy rain affects Bangkok as Pathumwan sees heaviest rainfall

Heavy rain affects Bangkok as Pathumwan sees heaviest rainfall

The Pathumwan District Office prepared its Public Works Section (Best unit), Cleaning and Parks Section and Municipal Affairs Section, while coordinating with officials from the Department of Drainage and Sewerage to speed up drainage in canals across the district.

Officials were also assigned to monitor the situation around the clock to minimise disruption to the public.

The Bangkok Flood Control Centre reported at 3.30pm that light to moderate rain was falling in the Thung Khru district and across upper Thonburi, continuing towards the Phra Nakhon side.

The rain was moving westwards, with a steady trend.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Pathumwan district at 88.0 millimetres.

Heavy rain affects Bangkok as Pathumwan sees heaviest rainfall

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