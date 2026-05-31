Heavy rain affects Bangkok as Pathumwan sees heaviest rainfall

The Pathumwan District Office prepared its Public Works Section (Best unit), Cleaning and Parks Section and Municipal Affairs Section, while coordinating with officials from the Department of Drainage and Sewerage to speed up drainage in canals across the district.

Officials were also assigned to monitor the situation around the clock to minimise disruption to the public.

The Bangkok Flood Control Centre reported at 3.30pm that light to moderate rain was falling in the Thung Khru district and across upper Thonburi, continuing towards the Phra Nakhon side.

The rain was moving westwards, with a steady trend.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Pathumwan district at 88.0 millimetres.