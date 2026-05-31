Thai DDC monitors influenza outbreaks as cases top 170,000 nationwide

Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said data from the Digital Disease Surveillance (DDS) system of the Division of Epidemiology for 2026, as of Thursday (May 28, 2026), showed 171,731 cumulative influenza cases and 16 deaths.

The top three age groups by illness rate began with children aged 5–9.

They were followed by children aged 0–4 and 10–14, respectively. Cases were trending below the level seen in the same period last year, but remained higher than the five-year median.

Surveillance of influenza viruses among patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and pneumonia at hospitals in the DDC’s network, in cooperation with the Department of Medical Sciences and the Thailand MOPH–US CDC Collaboration, found that influenza B was the strain detected most often.