Thai DDC monitors influenza outbreaks as cases top 170,000 nationwide

Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said data from the Digital Disease Surveillance (DDS) system of the Division of Epidemiology for 2026, as of Thursday (May 28, 2026), showed 171,731 cumulative influenza cases and 16 deaths.
The top three age groups by illness rate began with children aged 5–9.
They were followed by children aged 0–4 and 10–14, respectively. Cases were trending below the level seen in the same period last year, but remained higher than the five-year median.
Surveillance of influenza viruses among patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and pneumonia at hospitals in the DDC’s network, in cooperation with the Department of Medical Sciences and the Thailand MOPH–US CDC Collaboration, found that influenza B was the strain detected most often.
“Although the overall situation across the country is on a downward trend, influenza outbreaks have now begun in many areas. The number of patients is therefore expected to increase during the rainy season, which is the annual influenza season.”
Influenza can spread easily through coughing, sneezing or contact with patients’ secretions.
Outbreaks are often found in crowded places such as educational institutions, workplaces and public transport.
Key symptoms include sudden high fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches and fatigue, while some patients may develop severe illness and complications such as pneumonia, especially in high-risk groups including young children, older people, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases and those with weakened immune systems.
Dr Direk Khampaen, deputy director-general of the DDC, added that people could prevent influenza by following personal hygiene measures: 1. Wear a face mask in crowded places or when ill; 2. Wash hands frequently with soap or alcohol-based hand gel; 3. Avoid close contact with patients; 4. Those with fever, cough or sore throat should take time off to recover, to reduce transmission to others; 5. High-risk groups should receive influenza vaccination every year.
The DDC asked the public to strictly maintain personal hygiene, especially by wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding close contact with patients.
Anyone with symptoms consistent with influenza should seek medical attention promptly and rest, to reduce disease transmission and prevent a wider outbreak.