NB.1.8.1 now Thailand’s dominant Covid variant as officials track Singapore surge

The DDC noted that Thailand saw higher Covid-19 case numbers and cluster outbreaks during April-June 2025, with NB.1.8.1 also identified as the main variant during that period.

Singapore surge raises regional alert

Thai health officials are also monitoring the situation in Singapore, where Covid-19 cases rose sharply in the week of May 10-16.

Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency said estimated cases increased to 12,700 from 8,000 the previous week. Average daily hospitalisations rose from 56 to 73, while ICU cases averaged one per day.

Singapore also reported NB.1.8.1 as the main circulating variant, accounting for more than half of locally sequenced cases. The agency said there was no indication that locally circulating variants were more transmissible or caused more severe disease than previous variants.

DDC urges basic precautions, especially for high-risk groups

DDC deputy director-general Dr Direk Khampaen said Covid-19 in Thailand is now regarded as an endemic or seasonal communicable disease.

Although disease severity and transmission trends have declined, he said the public should continue basic prevention measures, especially to protect vulnerable groups.

People are advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol gel, cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid crowded areas where possible. Those who cannot avoid crowded places should wear a face mask.

The DDC also urged people to avoid close contact with anyone showing respiratory symptoms, especially around the “608” high-risk group, which includes elderly people and those with underlying diseases.

Anyone with fever, cough or a runny nose should take an ATK test and avoid close contact with others, particularly young children, elderly people and people with chronic illnesses. Those who test positive should seek medical advice promptly.