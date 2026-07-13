Dangerous Superbug Crisis Escalates in Thailand: Amoxicillin Resistance Hits 83% Over Inappropriate Antibiotic Use

Health experts warn of a critical superbug threat as widespread public misconceptions turn everyday antibiotics like Amoxicillin completely ineffective.



Thailand’s public health system is facing a critical challenge as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) escalates across the country. Health experts have sounded the alarm over the widely used antibiotic Amoxicillin, revealing that its resistance rate has reached an astonishing 83%.

As reported by Janlada Hanonta for Thansettakij, the primary driver behind this unfolding healthcare crisis is improper medication usage among the public.

Doctors note that patients frequently take antibiotics for the wrong types of illnesses or fail to complete their prescribed courses. Widespread clinical misconceptions—such as the stubborn belief that a sore throat or green nasal discharge automatically requires "germ-killing" medicine—are severely accelerating the rate at which common bacteria are mutating into untreatable superbugs.

While "antimicrobial resistance" is a term long recognised in Thailand, the scale of the problem has reached unprecedented levels. Senior medical figures warn that the ramifications extend far beyond individual patient care, threatening long-term quality of life, placing an unsustainable burden on public healthcare budgets, and severely impacting the wider national economy.