Anutin discusses ASEAN Power Grid investment with Singapore foreign minister

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held talks with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on advancing economic and energy cooperation, with both sides pushing ahead with the ASEAN Power Grid to strengthen energy security, attract investment to Thailand and elevate ASEAN towards seamless connectivity.

On July 13, 2026, at 10.45am at Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, Anutin welcomed Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, during his courtesy call.

The two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, with a strong focus on the economy, energy and regional infrastructure connectivity.



Thailand, Singapore prepare Leaders’ Retreat

During the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked Vivian for visiting Thailand and expressed appreciation for his participation in paying respects to the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.

Both sides also discussed preparations for the Thailand-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, which Thailand is scheduled to host later this year.

The discussions covered several key areas: