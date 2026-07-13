Tech Boom or Illusion? Bank of Thailand Warns Nation Is 'Missing the Boat' on AI Windfall

The Bank of Thailand warns that a heavy reliance on foreign firms and imported components means the local economy is missing out on the global AI surge.
Thailand risks failing to capitalise fully on the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom due to structural imbalances in its manufacturing sector, the central bank has warned.
Despite a massive surge in electronics exports, the benefits to the domestic economy remain severely limited because the sector is overwhelmingly monopolised by foreign multinationals reliant on overseas supply chains.
As reported by Satid Sootipanya for Krungthep Turakij, Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Vital Ratanakorn raised these concerns during the central bank's annual southern region seminar, titled "How Southern Businesses Adapt in an Uncertain World".
Vital noted that while the broader Thai economy has been buoyed in 2026 by a recovery in domestic consumption—driven by government stimulus packages—and a wave of AI-related foreign direct investment, the underlying trade data masks a worrying trend.
The central bank currently projects that the Thai economy will expand by 2.3% this year, outpacing estimates from most private research houses, while headline inflation is expected to remain comfortable below 2.8%.
On the trade front, the BOT forecasts a robust 14% growth in total exports across the year. However, this impressive figure is almost entirely propped up by the electronics sector, which is expected to expand by a staggering 43% on the back of global AI demand. In stark contrast, the remainder of Thailand's export economy is stagnating, projected to grow by a mere 2.5%.
The governor cautioned that this extreme concentration represents a significant macroeconomic risk, as the windfall from this tech boom is being concentrated into incredibly few hands.
To highlight the scale of the disparity, companies operating within the electronics sector account for just 1%—or 105 firms—of all manufacturing businesses in Thailand. Yet, this tiny group commands 85% of the country's total export value.
Furthermore, out of these 105 market players, 87 are foreign-owned enterprises. Only 18 are domestic Thai companies.
The primary concern for the central bank, however, lies in how these foreign firms have restructured their supply chains, aggressively cutting out local suppliers in favour of overseas parts.
"Consequently, the net benefit to the domestic economy may not be as substantial as the export figures imply," Vital emphasised. "This is particularly evident when looking at assembly data: these foreign corporations have significantly increased their proportion of imported content, which has shot up from 45% of total components previously to 70% today."
With nearly three-quarters of the components used in these high-value exports now being sourced from abroad, the BOT's warnings underscore a pressing challenge for Thailand: unless the country can integrate its domestic supply chain into the global tech wave, the wealth generated by the AI revolution will continue to bypass the local economy entirely.