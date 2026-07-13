Fatal Lat Phrao fire puts wiring and exit claims under scrutiny

Thai police are gathering evidence to determine whether the fatal fire in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area resulted from negligence or deliberate arson.
Investigators are initially focusing on a possible electrical short circuit and consider a gas leak unlikely. They are also examining unverified reports that customers were prevented from leaving the venue until they had paid their bills.
The investigation follows a late-night fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a large restaurant and brewery in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, on Sunday (July 12). The blaze killed 27 people and injured 63 others, including 22 who were reported to be in a serious condition.
Pol Maj Gen Pallop Aeromla, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, instructed the head of investigations at Phahon Yothin Police Station on Monday (July 13) to inspect the scene alongside forensic officers.
Evidence is being collected to establish whether the fire resulted from negligence or was deliberately started.
The bodies of those killed have been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for examination and identification.
Police are also coordinating with the Office of Insurance Commission and the Rights and Liberties Protection Department over compensation and assistance for the victims’ families.
Pallop confirmed that investigators had not yet verified reports that customers were prevented from leaving before settling their bills.
The venue’s owner was seriously injured and remained in intensive care. Police have so far questioned two or three people connected with the incident and are continuing to collect witness accounts and physical evidence.
The Central Police Forensic Science Division reported after a preliminary inspection that the precise cause of the fire had not yet been established.
Forensic officers will need to dismantle sections beneath the stage and remove an advertising panel to inspect electrical wiring concealed within the ceiling void.
The electrical system remains the main focus of the inquiry. Investigators are examining the circuit breakers to identify where a short circuit may have occurred and whether an electrical overload contributed to the fire.
They also rejected internal air pressure as the explanation for reports that the rear door was difficult to open.
Forensic officers consider a gas leak inside the venue unlikely. Their preliminary assessment was that heat and combustion gases had accumulated inside the densely enclosed building, leaving the interior depleted of oxygen and filled with carbon dioxide.
The Chatuchak District Office has begun accepting applications for financial assistance from people affected by the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao fire.
Four district officials have also been assigned as round-the-clock contacts for victims, relatives, business operators and others seeking information.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration expressed its condolences and pledged to stand alongside affected residents, provide care and offer assistance to the fullest extent possible.
Members of the public, business operators and families affected by the fire may apply for assistance under the BMA’s criteria. Applicants should prepare all required documents to avoid delays.
Documents required for relief applications
Those requiring further information about eligibility, documentation or the application process may contact the following Chatuchak District officials: