Fatal Lat Phrao fire puts wiring and exit claims under scrutiny



Police examine negligence and possible arson

Pol Maj Gen Pallop Aeromla, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, instructed the head of investigations at Phahon Yothin Police Station on Monday (July 13) to inspect the scene alongside forensic officers.

Evidence is being collected to establish whether the fire resulted from negligence or was deliberately started.

The bodies of those killed have been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for examination and identification.

Police are also coordinating with the Office of Insurance Commission and the Rights and Liberties Protection Department over compensation and assistance for the victims’ families.

Pallop confirmed that investigators had not yet verified reports that customers were prevented from leaving before settling their bills.

The venue’s owner was seriously injured and remained in intensive care. Police have so far questioned two or three people connected with the incident and are continuing to collect witness accounts and physical evidence.