Lat Phrao tragedy prompts review of fire safety and nightlife zoning



Fire believed to have started near the stage

Initial accounts from people caught in the incident indicated that the fire began near the stage inside the venue before spreading rapidly across the ceiling and producing dense smoke.

The flames spread towards the front of the building, where the main entrance and exit facing the road were located. This made it difficult for those inside to leave through the main exit, prompting many to run towards the emergency exits further inside the venue.

The emergency exit on the left led outside, while the route on the right led to the toilets. Some people mistakenly entered the toilets and lost consciousness, blocking the route and preventing those behind them from escaping. Many people who had lost consciousness were also found near the emergency exit on the left.

The Chatuchak District Office inspected the building in April 2026 in accordance with legal requirements. The inspection found that the premises had two emergency exits, exit signs, emergency lighting and fire extinguishers.

However, conditions during the inspection may have differed from those during normal operations. Sales tables may have been placed near exits, or other materials may have obstructed escape routes and made evacuation more difficult. These circumstances will require further investigation.

Chadchart noted that the establishment was licensed as a restaurant offering live music rather than as a service establishment under the law. It was permitted to remain open until midnight, and the fire occurred shortly before its scheduled closing time.



Rules on flame-retardant materials and nightlife zoning face overhaul

Another major focus of the investigation will be the decorative materials used on the ceiling and other equipment inside the building, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

The BMA will hold discussions with the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to review regulations covering decorative materials used in buildings.

Large service establishments are currently required to use materials that resist flame spread and do not generate smoke. Restaurants offering live music may not, however, be subject to the same requirements. Authorities will therefore consider extending the standards to cover a broader range of establishments.

The laws governing entertainment venues will also be reviewed because the existing zoning arrangements no longer reflect current conditions.

Entertainment zones are currently limited to the RCA and Silom areas. Chadchart noted that both the zoning regulations and the legal definitions of service establishments and entertainment venues should be revised to reflect how businesses now operate.



Fourteen similar restaurant-entertainment venues identified

A review identified another 14 establishments in the district operating as similar restaurant-entertainment venues.

Authorities will consider revising inspection procedures and introducing higher safety standards for such businesses.

Officials cleared the area around the venue and reopened surrounding roads, with traffic returning to normal by 5.30am.

The BMA will now step up efforts to contact the victims’ relatives, support those affected by the fire and review safety measures to ensure stricter enforcement.