Night of tragedy — Fire tears through Lat Phrao brewery, leaving multiple dead and injured

A late-night fire at a large restaurant and brewery near Bangkok’s Lat Phrao five-way intersection killed at least 27 people and left 18 others in hospital, prompting an investigation into the cause of the blaze and the building’s fire-safety arrangements.

The fire broke out inside Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Chom Phon subdistrict, Chatuchak district, at about 11.50pm on Sunday.

Videos and photographs recorded by witnesses showed flames spreading through the premises and thick smoke pouring from the building. Customers and people nearby were seen fleeing, while several injured people were taken to hospital.

Fire controlled within 35 minutes

Firefighters arriving at the restaurant found the blaze continuing to spread, with several people believed to be trapped inside.

Additional teams from the Phahon Yothin, Phaya Thai and Huai Khwang fire and rescue stations were deployed to support the operation. Crews used three water hoses and brought the fire under control in about 35 minutes.

Initial observations indicated that the restaurant had narrow access points, a low ceiling and no clearly visible emergency exit. Officials said these conditions may have contributed to the high number of casualties, although a detailed inspection remained necessary.

Relatives and friends gathered at the scene seeking information about people believed to have been inside. Rescue workers were compiling records of those transferred to different hospitals.