Rama II pile driver collapse kills worker in Samut Sakhon

A worker was killed after a pile-driving crane collapsed at a construction site on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon, prompting police and rescue teams to rush to the scene and forcing a temporary road closure while the fallen equipment was removed.

The accident occurred on the outbound side of Rama II Road, on the route from Bangkok towards Samut Sakhon, near the Khlong Luang bridge U-turn. The site was reported to be in a construction zone on the parallel road in front of a company premises.

Initial reports from local media, citing the Facebook page “Khao Dek Samut Sakhon”, said the pile-driving crane fell during construction work and struck a male worker.





The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. His name had not been released in the initial reports.

Police from Bang Thorat Police Station, rescue workers and related agencies arrived at the site to inspect the body, collect evidence and examine the construction area. Officials also began coordinating the removal of the collapsed crane to prevent further risk and allow traffic to resume.

The incident caused major disruption on the outbound side of Rama II Road. Authorities temporarily closed the affected section completely while crews secured the area and cleared the fallen equipment.