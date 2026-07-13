TMD issues heavy rain warning for 29 provinces across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy rain in 29 provinces on Monday (July 13, 2026), as the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast in some parts of Thailand, with very heavy rain in parts of the upper Northeast, the western part of the Central region, the East and the western coast of southern Thailand.
The strong southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.
People in these areas should beware of hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Strong winds and waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be 2-4 metres high, rising above 4 metres during thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves will be 2-3 metres high, rising above 3 metres during thundershowers.
Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas of thundershowers.
Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should remain ashore until Wednesday (July 15, 2026).
People along the west coast of southern Thailand should also beware of waves surging ashore.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “Bavi” is over Anhui province, China, and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and then an active low-pressure cell.
The storm is not expected to enter Thailand.
Travellers to the area should check the weather before departure.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
Southern (east coast)
Southern (west coast)