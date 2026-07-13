TMD issues heavy rain warning for 29 provinces across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy rain in 29 provinces on Monday (July 13, 2026), as the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast in some parts of Thailand, with very heavy rain in parts of the upper Northeast, the western part of the Central region, the East and the western coast of southern Thailand.

The strong southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.

People in these areas should beware of hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.