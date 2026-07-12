Six central provinces and Bangkok placed on alert for high tides

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a warning for six central provinces, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan, as well as Bangkok, to monitor ‘high tides’ from Monday (July 13) to Sunday (July 19).

Provincial authorities were instructed to publicise warnings to business operators and residents living along both sides of rivers, urging them to remain vigilant and closely monitor the situation.

Theerapat Kachamat, director-general of the DDPM, said at 12pm on Saturday (July 11) that the department was monitoring information from the Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department.