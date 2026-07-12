Six central provinces and Bangkok placed on alert for high tides

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a warning for six central provinces, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan, as well as Bangkok, to monitor ‘high tides’ from Monday (July 13) to Sunday (July 19).
Provincial authorities were instructed to publicise warnings to business operators and residents living along both sides of rivers, urging them to remain vigilant and closely monitor the situation.
Theerapat Kachamat, director-general of the DDPM, said at 12pm on Saturday (July 11) that the department was monitoring information from the Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department.
The department had issued a notice on water levels in the Chao Phraya River around Phra Chulachomklao Fort and nearby areas, stating that sea levels were expected to be high from 6pm to 10pm between Monday (July 13) and Sunday (July 19).
This was expected to result in water overflowing riverbanks and rising levels in rivers and canals, potentially flooding low-lying areas along rivers and canals, communities outside flood barriers and places without permanent flood defences.
The areas under watch for high tides and possible riverbank overflows during the period are:
The central region, six provinces, and Bangkok
The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command (CDPMC), through the DDPM, therefore alerted the six central provinces, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan, as well as Bangkok, asking them to monitor the high-tide situation.
The provinces were also asked to inform the public about the times of high tides and alert relevant agencies, private-sector operators working on rivers and canals, including those involved in riverbank protection construction and floating restaurants, as well as residents in riverside areas and low-lying risk locations, to remain vigilant and closely monitor the situation.
The public can follow warning notices via the ‘THAI DISASTER ALERT’ app.
Anyone affected by a disaster can report an incident and request assistance via LINE by adding the ID @1784DDPM, or call the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day, so that urgent assistance can be coordinated.