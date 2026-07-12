Thai industrial confidence gains support from economic measures

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Minister of Finance, said a June 2026 survey by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) showed that the Thai Industries Sentiment Index had risen to 88.2 from 84.7 in May, marking its first increase in four months.

He attributed the improvement mainly to support from government economic measures that the Ministry of Finance had been rolling out continuously.

The FTI also said at its press conference that two main policy areas had helped restore private-sector confidence.

The first was a measure to boost consumption and purchasing power through the "Thais Help Thais Plus" policy, a mechanism designed to reduce living costs and stimulate domestic purchasing power.

It put more than THB43.2 billion into circulation in the economy, directly benefiting sales of consumer goods, food, beverages, and fashion and lifestyle products.

This helped businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improve liquidity and regain confidence.

The second was an investment stimulus measure through "Thailand FastPass", which helped cut procedures and expedite investment-promotion applications lodged with the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI), allowing investment to materialise quickly.