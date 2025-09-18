Proposal to revive Easy E-Receipt tax measure to boost consumption

During the formation of the government, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been meeting with the private sector to gather opinions on driving the economy. Meanwhile, the incoming economic team has been preparing plans, and the Ministry of Finance is also preparing an economic stimulus plan to present to the new government.
A source from the Ministry of Finance revealed that under the political agreement, the government will have just four months to govern from the day it delivers its policy statement to Parliament. Therefore, the actions that can be taken during this period under the full authority of the government are limited. It is urgent to allocate the budget to expedite economic recovery for the second half of the year.
One policy that has been frequently discussed for revival is the "half-half" co-payment scheme, designed to stimulate consumption and assist with the cost of living for citizens.
Additionally, there are other ready-made projects that the Ministry of Finance has previously implemented successfully, which could serve as quick-win policies for the government, such as the Easy E-Receipt tax measure and tax deductions to stimulate domestic tourism.
"The available funds may not be entirely used for the 'half-half' scheme. Other projects or measures may also be considered, depending on the government’s new policies," a source revealed.
Nava Chantanasurakon, Vice President of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), disclosed that during a small meeting between the FTI and the incoming economic team of the new Cabinet on September 15, 2025, after the FTI met with Prime Minister Anutin.
The meeting concluded with a shared focus on supporting both the public and businesses, especially small businesses that are concerned about the next three months. Meanwhile, medium and large enterprises are expecting slight improvements in the situation. The FTI emphasised the need to expedite support for small businesses within the supply chain, with larger companies offering assistance where possible.
Furthermore, the government’s economic team confirmed that it would monitor the situation on a monthly basis, with weekly meetings to address short-term issues, particularly concerning the influx of foreign products flooding the market.
Despite the government’s budget and team constraints, there is confidence that the Prime Minister has selected an appropriate economic team with a strong track record, ensuring that collaboration with the private sector will continue to drive the country’s economic growth.
FTI Supports Government’s Electricity Price Reduction to Lower Costs
Nava stated that the government’s economic stimulus measure, particularly the reduction of electricity prices by 4 satang per unit, would be an important first step. It would help alleviate the cost of living for citizens and reduce operational costs for businesses. Although the reduction may not be significant, it reflects the government's commitment to addressing these issues.
"Even a 4 satang reduction helps increase the competitiveness of the private sector compared to ASEAN countries, where costs remain lower than in Thailand. We appreciate this step, but the private sector hopes for a larger reduction. It must be done without compromising energy security. We also want the government to push for renewable energy, especially biodiesel from agricultural products, which Thailand has a high potential for and where prices have dropped significantly."
Another key issue discussed is the strengthening of the baht, which has a significant negative impact on exports. Vietnam benefits from its weaker currency, which gives it an advantage over Thailand. The FTI has already discussed this issue with the economic team of Prime Minister Anutin, who has promised to take action.
On September 18, 2025, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, along with the board members of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.
The discussion will focus on the economic situation, with the Thai Chamber of Commerce presenting issues and suggestions gathered from local chambers of commerce, trade associations, and international chambers in Thailand. The key points include:
Capital Market Council to Discuss Plans with Finance Ministry to Restore Confidence
Kobsak pootrakool, Executive Vice President of Bangkok Bank (BBL) and Chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO), revealed that the FETCO is preparing to submit a letter requesting a meeting with Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the incoming Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, to discuss ways to stimulate the economy and the Thai capital market.
The main proposals to be discussed include, although the government will have a short tenure, it is seen as an opportunity to implement economic reforms with stability, while quickly pushing forward urgent policies that will benefit Thailand. These proposals are:
FETCO also plans to propose the extension of the Long-Term Equity Fund (SSF) that will mature in 2025.
Additionally, the government is encouraged to push forward infrastructure investment projects, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), to attract more investment and resolve any ongoing issues in EEC projects within the next eight months.