Proposal to revive Easy E-Receipt tax measure to boost consumption

Despite the government’s budget and team constraints, there is confidence that the Prime Minister has selected an appropriate economic team with a strong track record, ensuring that collaboration with the private sector will continue to drive the country’s economic growth.

FTI Supports Government’s Electricity Price Reduction to Lower Costs

Nava stated that the government’s economic stimulus measure, particularly the reduction of electricity prices by 4 satang per unit, would be an important first step. It would help alleviate the cost of living for citizens and reduce operational costs for businesses. Although the reduction may not be significant, it reflects the government's commitment to addressing these issues.

"Even a 4 satang reduction helps increase the competitiveness of the private sector compared to ASEAN countries, where costs remain lower than in Thailand. We appreciate this step, but the private sector hopes for a larger reduction. It must be done without compromising energy security. We also want the government to push for renewable energy, especially biodiesel from agricultural products, which Thailand has a high potential for and where prices have dropped significantly."

Another key issue discussed is the strengthening of the baht, which has a significant negative impact on exports. Vietnam benefits from its weaker currency, which gives it an advantage over Thailand. The FTI has already discussed this issue with the economic team of Prime Minister Anutin, who has promised to take action.

On September 18, 2025, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, along with the board members of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

The discussion will focus on the economic situation, with the Thai Chamber of Commerce presenting issues and suggestions gathered from local chambers of commerce, trade associations, and international chambers in Thailand. The key points include:

The "Half-Half" Scheme: Proposing a 1,500 baht monthly spending allowance from October to November 2025.

Easy E-Receipt Phase 2: Proposing a 100,000 baht budget (for all product categories) from November to December 2025.

Real Estate Measures: Stimulating the housing market, including a tax reduction of at least 50% on land and property taxes until the economy recovers.

Tourism Measures: Including the "We Travel Together" scheme and building confidence and safety for Chinese tourists, with plans to invite senior Chinese leaders to visit Thailand.

Capital Market Council to Discuss Plans with Finance Ministry to Restore Confidence

Kobsak pootrakool, Executive Vice President of Bangkok Bank (BBL) and Chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO), revealed that the FETCO is preparing to submit a letter requesting a meeting with Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the incoming Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, to discuss ways to stimulate the economy and the Thai capital market.

The main proposals to be discussed include, although the government will have a short tenure, it is seen as an opportunity to implement economic reforms with stability, while quickly pushing forward urgent policies that will benefit Thailand. These proposals are:

TISA (Thailand Individual Savings Account): The government is urged to promote TISA, a savings account designed for investing in stocks, which would allow investors who purchase stocks in the Stock Exchange of Thailand to receive tax deductions. This tool is designed to encourage more people to invest in Thai stocks.

FETCO also plans to propose the extension of the Long-Term Equity Fund (SSF) that will mature in 2025.

Increasing Foreign Investment: FETCO urges the government to increase the budget and personnel of the Board of Investment (BOI) at least threefold to attract more foreign investment. In the past six months, investment applications have reached 1 trillion baht.

Additionally, the government is encouraged to push forward infrastructure investment projects, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), to attract more investment and resolve any ongoing issues in EEC projects within the next eight months.