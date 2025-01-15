‘Easy E-Receipt’ kicks off tomorrow

From Thursday (January 16) until February 28, shopping at participating stores can earn you a tax deduction of up to 50,000 baht under the government’s “Easy E-Receipt 2.0” campaign.
Aimed at boosting domestic spending among income earners, the campaign allows salaried people to deduct shopping amounts of up to 50,000 baht from their income before calculating the tax due.
The campaign is a successor to the highly successful campaign implemented last year, which helped to drive Thailand towards a fully digital taxation system, Pinsai Surasawadi, director-general of the Revenue Department said on Tuesday.
Shops within the value-added tax system will need to issue e-receipts or e-tax invoices by inputting customers’ identification card numbers. These e-receipts will then automatically register as expenses to reduce taxable income, he said.
Under Easy E-Receipt 2.0, taxpayers can deduct up to 30,000 baht from spending at general shops that issue e-receipts or e-tax invoice.
For purchases made at community enterprise shops, SMEs and OTOP shops, the deduction will range between 20,000 and 50,000 baht.
The campaign excludes the purchase of:
According to Pinsai, 12,395 entrepreneurs have joined the e-receipts and e-tax invoice system, operating a total of 108,873 shops nationwide.