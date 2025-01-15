‘Easy E-Receipt’ kicks off tomorrow

From Thursday (January 16) until February 28, shopping at participating stores can earn you a tax deduction of up to 50,000 baht under the government’s “Easy E-Receipt 2.0” campaign.

Aimed at boosting domestic spending among income earners, the campaign allows salaried people to deduct shopping amounts of up to 50,000 baht from their income before calculating the tax due.

The campaign is a successor to the highly successful campaign implemented last year, which helped to drive Thailand towards a fully digital taxation system, Pinsai Surasawadi, director-general of the Revenue Department said on Tuesday.