Pattavikorn Market: Bangkok’s hidden treasure trove of second-hand goods

Nestled in the bustling Nawamin Road of Bangkok, Pattavikorn Market is a treasure trove for those who thrive on the thrill of a good bargain. But whether you're a vintage enthusiast, a savvy bargain hunter, or simply a curious wanderer, this sprawling second-hand market offers an experience like no other: It's chaotic, interesting and full of surprises at every turn.
What You’ll Find
Pattavikorn is most famous for its second-hand goods. The variety is staggering. From vintage Levi’s jeans and retro sneakers to old-school vinyl records and used electronics, there’s something for everyone. Furniture, power tools, car accessories, army gear, toys, kitchenware — even mysterious antique trinkets whose origins are anyone’s guess — line the endless rows of stalls.
Fashion lovers, in particular, will enjoy sifting through racks of pre-loved clothes that range from high-street brands to local styles, often at prices far cheaper than at malls or thrift shops. Some items are brand new, but "overstock" or "factory seconds" offer great value to the quality-conscious shopper.
The Joy of the Hunt
A part of Pattavikorn’s magic lies in its unpredictability. Unlike polished and predictable department stores, you can never know what you’ll find — and that’s the point. One person’s junk becomes a prized possession for another, and the best treasures are often found by those willing to dig and browse with patience.
Bargaining is part of the culture here, and it’s expected — but in a friendly, good-natured way. Seasoned regulars know when to haggle hard and when to walk away. Don’t be afraid to ask for a lower price; just smile and stay respectful.
Food for the Soul — and Stomach
All that shopping works up an appetite, and even in that area Pattavikorn doesn't disappoint. Scattered throughout the market are food stalls selling street food favourites like grilled meats, spicy papaya salad, Thai desserts, and iced drinks. It’s the perfect way to refuel before diving back into the stalls.
Tips for First-Time Visitors
Pattavikorn Market is more than just a place to buy cheap stuff — it's a cultural experience, a trip through time, and a community of people who appreciate the value of reuse and rediscovery. For locals and tourists alike, it offers a refreshing break from Bangkok's glistening shopping malls and a reminder that the best things in life often come with a little dust and a great story.
So next time you’re in the mood for adventure (and maybe looking for a pair of vintage boots or a rare action figure), make your way to Pattavikorn. You never know what you might find — and that’s the fun of it.