Pattavikorn Market: Bangkok’s hidden treasure trove of second-hand goods

Nestled in the bustling Nawamin Road of Bangkok, Pattavikorn Market is a treasure trove for those who thrive on the thrill of a good bargain. But whether you're a vintage enthusiast, a savvy bargain hunter, or simply a curious wanderer, this sprawling second-hand market offers an experience like no other: It's chaotic, interesting and full of surprises at every turn.

What You’ll Find

Pattavikorn is most famous for its second-hand goods. The variety is staggering. From vintage Levi’s jeans and retro sneakers to old-school vinyl records and used electronics, there’s something for everyone. Furniture, power tools, car accessories, army gear, toys, kitchenware — even mysterious antique trinkets whose origins are anyone’s guess — line the endless rows of stalls.

Fashion lovers, in particular, will enjoy sifting through racks of pre-loved clothes that range from high-street brands to local styles, often at prices far cheaper than at malls or thrift shops. Some items are brand new, but "overstock" or "factory seconds" offer great value to the quality-conscious shopper.