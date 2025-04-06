Xin Ke Yuan Steel to hold press conference on quality of steel

The Rayong-based company is currently under investigation for its potential involvement in the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok following the earthquake on March 28.
Test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand on Tuesday (April 1) revealed that the company’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars, used in the construction of the building, failed to meet safety standards.
Industry Minister Akanat Promphan signed a letter on Friday (April 4) calling for the revocation of investment privileges for Xin Ke Yuan Steel, despite the company holding a Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) certification for its product quality.
The company’s board directors – Chen Jianqi and Somphan Pankaew – issued a statement on Sunday, announcing that a press conference on its steel quality will be held at the Rama Gardens Bangkok Hotel at 2pm on April 9.
“Xin Ke Yuan Steel would like to hold a press conference to provide the facts and communicate with the public nationwide about our commitment to operating our business honestly and firmly adhering to the principles of good governance,” the statement said.