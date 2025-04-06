Xin Ke Yuan Steel to hold press conference on quality of steel

Test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand on Tuesday (April 1) revealed that the company’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars, used in the construction of the building, failed to meet safety standards.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan signed a letter on Friday (April 4) calling for the revocation of investment privileges for Xin Ke Yuan Steel, despite the company holding a Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) certification for its product quality.