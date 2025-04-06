Thai swine raisers strongly oppose US pork imports

"If Thai farmers give up pig farming, they will no longer need animal feed, and feed producers will have no customers," he said. "This would also affect crop growers, who would be unable to sell their produce used in feed production."

Thailand’s Pork Industry Includes Complex Supply Chain

Sitthipan stressed that Thailand’s pork industry involves a comprehensive supply chain that includes:

Crop farmers,

Crop traders,

Feed manufacturers,

Pig farmers,

Slaughterhouses,

Pork retailers in wet markets,

Pork processing plants.

He cautioned that disrupting any part of this system could lead to economic and social fallout.

Philippines' Experience Cited as Cautionary Tale

Sitthipan pointed to the Philippines as a case study, where allowing US pork imports led to the decline of local pig farming. As a result, pork prices surged by 15–30%, burdening Filipino consumers.

"Thailand must not make the same mistake," he warned.

Concerns Over Food Safety and Beta-Agonist Use

Sitthipan also raised concerns about consumer health risks, noting that the US allows the use of beta-agonists to enhance the appearance of pork, turning it a redder colour. In contrast, Thailand bans the use of such substances in pork production.

He noted that China, Russia, and the European Union have all banned pork imports containing beta-agonist residues due to health concerns.

