Thai swine raisers strongly oppose US pork imports

The Swine Raisers Association of Thailand has voiced strong opposition to the proposed import of pork from the United States, warning it could severely damage Thailand’s pork industry and negatively affect consumers.
Sitthipan Thanakiatpinyo, president of the association, issued the statement on Sunday in response to a proposal by the Federation of Thai Industries and the trade barrier negotiation committee, urging the Cabinet to allow the import of corn and pork from the US. The proposal aimed to help reduce Thailand’s trade surplus with the US and potentially avoid punitive tariffs.
While Sitthipan agreed with allowing imports of corn, soybeans, wheat, and other raw materials for animal feed from the US, he categorically opposed any move to import pork.
Sitthipan warned that the import of pork from the US — a major global pork producer — would devastate the domestic pork industry, rendering Thai pig farmers unable to compete. He explained that the consequences would ripple throughout the entire supply chain, from crop farmers to feed manufacturers and pork retailers.
"If Thai farmers give up pig farming, they will no longer need animal feed, and feed producers will have no customers," he said. "This would also affect crop growers, who would be unable to sell their produce used in feed production."
Thailand’s Pork Industry Includes Complex Supply Chain
Sitthipan stressed that Thailand’s pork industry involves a comprehensive supply chain that includes:
He cautioned that disrupting any part of this system could lead to economic and social fallout.
Philippines' Experience Cited as Cautionary Tale
Sitthipan pointed to the Philippines as a case study, where allowing US pork imports led to the decline of local pig farming. As a result, pork prices surged by 15–30%, burdening Filipino consumers.
"Thailand must not make the same mistake," he warned.
Sitthipan also raised concerns about consumer health risks, noting that the US allows the use of beta-agonists to enhance the appearance of pork, turning it a redder colour. In contrast, Thailand bans the use of such substances in pork production.
He noted that China, Russia, and the European Union have all banned pork imports containing beta-agonist residues due to health concerns.