Thailand’s Easy E-Receipt 2.0 tax incentive sparks big shopping sprees

Thailand's recent economic stimulus initiative, the Easy E-Receipt 2.0, which wrapped up on February 28, has resulted in a significant surge in domestic spending and local production, especially among Generation Z.

The scheme allowed taxpayers to claim deductions of up to 50,000 baht annually, divided into two categories: 30,000 baht for general goods and services from VAT-registered businesses issuing e-tax invoices, and an additional 20,000 baht for purchases from OTOP (One Tambon One Product) shops and other social enterprises.

Data from the Central Group’s The 1 platform indicates that Gen Z led the spending surge, showing a 30% increase, driven by heightened awareness of tax benefits.

