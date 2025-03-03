Thailand’s Easy E-Receipt 2.0 tax incentive sparks big shopping sprees

Thailand's recent economic stimulus initiative, the Easy E-Receipt 2.0, which wrapped up on February 28, has resulted in a significant surge in domestic spending and local production, especially among Generation Z.
The scheme allowed taxpayers to claim deductions of up to 50,000 baht annually, divided into two categories: 30,000 baht for general goods and services from VAT-registered businesses issuing e-tax invoices, and an additional 20,000 baht for purchases from OTOP (One Tambon One Product) shops and other social enterprises.
Data from the Central Group’s The 1 platform indicates that Gen Z led the spending surge, showing a 30% increase, driven by heightened awareness of tax benefits.
Home appliances emerged as the most popular category, with air purifiers seeing a 400% sales jump, largely due to rising concerns over PM2.5 pollution. Other high-demand items included water heaters and washing machines.
In fashion and beauty, consumers gravitated towards fashion accessories, watches and jewellery, while cosmetics, skincare and perfumes dominated the beauty sector, appealing to a wide customer base due to their higher price points.
Meanwhile, OTOP and social enterprise products saw sales double compared to the previous year. Gen Y and X were the primary buyers, favouring handbags, clothing and jewellery, highlighting a growing interest in supporting local and socially responsible businesses.