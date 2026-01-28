BMA proposes work-from-home measure for Thursday, Friday

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Wednesday issued an urgent announcement seeking cooperation from government agencies and private companies in the capital to allow employees to work from home on Thursday and Friday.

The BMA said on its website that PM2.5 ultra-fine particle levels were expected to rise to the “orange” level in 35 districts, which could affect people’s health over the two-day period.

It urged government agencies and private firms to register for the BMA’s Work From Home partnership on its website so the BMA would know their employees would be working from home during the period.