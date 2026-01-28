BMA proposes work-from-home measure for Thursday, Friday

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Wednesday issued an urgent announcement seeking cooperation from government agencies and private companies in the capital to allow employees to work from home on Thursday and Friday.
The BMA said on its website that PM2.5 ultra-fine particle levels were expected to rise to the “orange” level in 35 districts, which could affect people’s health over the two-day period.
It urged government agencies and private firms to register for the BMA’s Work From Home partnership on its website so the BMA would know their employees would be working from home during the period.
The BMA also advised Bangkok residents to wear air-filtering masks every time they leave home for outdoor activities or exercise on Thursday and Friday.
Vulnerable groups were advised to avoid going outside and to avoid outdoor exercise. They were advised to see a doctor immediately if they develop breathing difficulties.
The BMA advised residents to closely monitor the latest developments on air pollution and PM2.5 via the BMA Facebook page or the Facebook page of the BMA’s Department of Environment, or to call 02 203 2951.