Gold extends rally, breaks US$5,200 as dollar tumbles and markets await Fed call

Spot gold rose 1.1% to US$5,243.58 an ounce by 0314 GMT, after earlier touching a fresh record of US$5,247.21. The metal is up more than 20% since the start of the year, after gaining more than 3% on Tuesday.

US gold futures for February delivery climbed 3.1% to US$5,237.70 an ounce.

Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA, said the move reflected gold’s strong inverse relationship with the dollar.

He added that Tuesday’s advance in the US session followed President Donald Trump’s response to a question about the currency, which he said suggested “a broad-based consensus within the White House” in favour of a weaker greenback going forward.

Trump’s remarks about the dollar added to pressure on the currency on Tuesday, as the greenback fell to a four-year low and losses in the dollar index accelerated.

Trump dismissed concerns that the dollar had fallen too far, saying: “No, I think it’s great… the value of the dollar… dollar’s doing great.”

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six major peers, sank to 95.566, its lowest level since February 2022.