Gold surges to record $5,136/oz on safe-haven bid

Global gold prices continued to climb, hitting a new all-time high of $5,136 an ounce overnight, as uncertainty boosted demand for safe-haven assets. Markets expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Reuters reported that gold prices rose to a record high on Tuesday (27 January 2026), as prolonged economic and geopolitical uncertainty pushed investors towards the precious metal.

Spot gold rose 2.4% to $5,136.47 an ounce at 3.12pm US Eastern time (20:12 GMT). Gold broke above $5,000 for the first time on Monday.

US gold futures for February delivery closed little changed at $5,082.60 an ounce.

Gold is up more than 18% so far this year, extending last year’s record-setting rally. The rise has been supported by several factors, including heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, expectations of US rate cuts, and increased gold buying by central banks worldwide amid a trend towards reducing reliance on the US dollar.

“Usually, the gold rally ends because the factor that pushed people into the gold market in the first place goes away — but in this case, that hasn’t happened,” said Michael Widmer, a commodities strategist at Bank of America.

Concerns intensified after President Donald Trump announced plans on Monday to impose new import tariffs on South Korea. Meanwhile, the risk of a partial US government shutdown is rising ahead of the 30 January budget-deadline for funding allocations.