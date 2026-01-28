Bangkok chokes on orange-level PM2.5 as Nong Chok tops 80 µg/m³

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported the latest PM2.5 situation at 07:00, with the citywide average rising to 55.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³)—significantly above the standard of 37.5 µg/m³. The sky has effectively shifted into the orange air-quality category, signalling health risks.



Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok

Nong Chok district: 80.8 µg/m³ Min Buri district: 77.3 µg/m³ Khlong Sam Wa district: 76.5 µg/m³ Khan Na Yao district: 76.1 µg/m³ Prawet district: 71.7 µg/m³ Sai Mai district: 70.7 µg/m³ Lat Krabang district: 69.2 µg/m³ 60th Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park, Lat Krabang: 68.0 µg/m³ Seri Thai Park, Bueng Kum: 66.9 µg/m³ Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok: 66.5 µg/m³ Bueng Kum district: 65.9 µg/m³ Saphan Sung district: 63.6 µg/m³

These figures show that orange-level air quality—beginning to affect health—is widespread. Conditions are particularly notable in North and Central Bangkok, areas that typically benefit from better ventilation but today are facing more stagnant air that is trapping fine dust and pushing concentrations higher.