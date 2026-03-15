BYD Rebuts US Allegations of Using Thai Base to Bypass Trade Tariffs

Chinese EV giant denies exporting from Rayong to America as US trade officials probe "excess capacity" and final assembly shifts across Southeast Asia.

Chinese automotive titan BYD has firmly rejected suggestions from Washington that its manufacturing facility in Thailand is being used as a "back door" to evade swingeing US trade tariffs.

The denial follows a probe by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) under Section 301 of the Trade Act.

The investigation is scrutinising "structural excess capacity" across several major economies, including China, the EU, and ASEAN nations.

US officials have raised concerns that Thailand could be serving as a final assembly hub for surplus Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) destined for global markets, including the United States.

