Southern protesters oppose SEC and Land Bridge, vow Government House sit-in

SEC Watch then issued an operational plan to send its message to the government, as follows:

Operation 1: May 4-10, 2026

Members of parliament from the Bhumjaithai Party must be held accountable to the people in their constituencies for the party’s efforts to push legislation that would turn the South into a special economic zone for foreign interests. The SEC Watch group will send representatives to submit letters to all Bhumjaithai MPs in the South.

Operation 2: May 16, 2026

Present alternative approaches and plans for developing the southern economy to the public and politicians, in order to show that economic development can take many forms without taking away people’s rights.

Operation 3: May 21-June 6, 2026

A campaign of one hundred southern processions to stop the special economic zone law. SEC Watch and people from various sectors will travel across all 14 southern provinces to weave together a southern people’s movement in defence of the region.

Operation 4: June 8-12, 2026

Meet political parties and the media to submit letters asking political parties to oppose both the SEC Bill and the Land Bridge project, and to explain to the media the public’s reasons for opposing them.

Operation 5: June 20, 2026

A public forum in Bangkok on the question: Should Thailand pass a law allowing foreigners to control land?

Operation 6: From June 22, 2026 onwards

A sit-in at Government House to demand that the government halt all action relating to the Southern Special Economic Corridor Bill.