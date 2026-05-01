Southern protesters oppose SEC and Land Bridge, vow Government House sit-in

After the transport minister reaffirmed that the Land Bridge project would go ahead and continued pushing the Southern Special Economic Corridor (SEC) Bill, the plan has drawn mixed reactions from different sectors. Most recently, the SEC Watch network announced that people from 14 southern provinces would unite in a large-scale campaign to protect local resources, especially over concerns that foreigners could be allowed to lease land for 99 years, which they say risks turning local people into second-class citizens.
Prasitchai Nunuan, a leader of the SEC Watch group, said that under the SEC Bill and the Land Bridge project, the South would become a fully fledged foreign industrial zone. He said the 71 sections of the SEC Bill would allow foreigners to lease land for 99 years and hold land rights without having to comply with normal land laws.
To prevent southern people from becoming second-class citizens and being pushed aside, he called on the public to join in protecting the South in whatever form of expression they could.
SEC Watch then issued an operational plan to send its message to the government, as follows:
Operation 1: May 4-10, 2026
Members of parliament from the Bhumjaithai Party must be held accountable to the people in their constituencies for the party’s efforts to push legislation that would turn the South into a special economic zone for foreign interests. The SEC Watch group will send representatives to submit letters to all Bhumjaithai MPs in the South.
Operation 2: May 16, 2026
Present alternative approaches and plans for developing the southern economy to the public and politicians, in order to show that economic development can take many forms without taking away people’s rights.
Operation 3: May 21-June 6, 2026
A campaign of one hundred southern processions to stop the special economic zone law. SEC Watch and people from various sectors will travel across all 14 southern provinces to weave together a southern people’s movement in defence of the region.
Operation 4: June 8-12, 2026
Meet political parties and the media to submit letters asking political parties to oppose both the SEC Bill and the Land Bridge project, and to explain to the media the public’s reasons for opposing them.
Operation 5: June 20, 2026
A public forum in Bangkok on the question: Should Thailand pass a law allowing foreigners to control land?
Operation 6: From June 22, 2026 onwards
A sit-in at Government House to demand that the government halt all action relating to the Southern Special Economic Corridor Bill.