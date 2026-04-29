Phiphat to visit Chumphon, Ranong as Land Bridge plan advances

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is scheduled to visit Chumphon and Ranong on May 8 to explain the government’s Land Bridge project, which aims to create an economic link between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

Phiphat said the Land Bridge was a major national project, adding that a study by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) had confirmed that the project was worthwhile and could create significant opportunities for Thailand.

He said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed the Transport Ministry to revisit the project areas. Under the initial schedule, Phiphat will fly from Bangkok to Lang Suan and Phato districts in Chumphon before travelling by road from Phato to Ranong.

The visit is intended to give local authorities, community leaders and affected residents a chance to discuss the project directly with the ministry, including whether they support it or have concerns.