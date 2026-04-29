Phiphat to visit Chumphon, Ranong as Land Bridge plan advances

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is scheduled to visit Chumphon and Ranong on May 8 to explain the government’s Land Bridge project, which aims to create an economic link between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.
Phiphat said the Land Bridge was a major national project, adding that a study by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) had confirmed that the project was worthwhile and could create significant opportunities for Thailand.
He said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed the Transport Ministry to revisit the project areas. Under the initial schedule, Phiphat will fly from Bangkok to Lang Suan and Phato districts in Chumphon before travelling by road from Phato to Ranong.
The visit is intended to give local authorities, community leaders and affected residents a chance to discuss the project directly with the ministry, including whether they support it or have concerns.
“I will explain the advantages, disadvantages and study findings, including what occupations could emerge when more ports are developed, and what jobs could be created when ships anchor in the area,” Phiphat said.
He added that new opportunities would not have to be limited to large companies, as local firms could also take part. He said further study was needed to determine which occupations should be reserved for local people so that communities in Ranong and Chumphon could benefit directly.
Regarding opposition to the project, Phiphat said he was not concerned, describing resistance as normal for any large-scale development. He called on all sides to consider the national interest, rather than the interests of any particular group.
Responding to comments that the National Economic and Social Development Council had not studied the project, Phiphat said this was a separate issue. He said previous studies had focused on the Thai Canal, which had been examined over many years in four versions, from the Kra Isthmus proposal to the Thai Canal concept.
He stressed that the government would proceed with the Land Bridge project, which he said would not divide Thailand into two parts or create a separation between the North and the South. He said concerns about splitting the country had previously been raised from a security perspective.
Phiphat said ecological surveys had been carried out, with efforts made to minimise the project’s impact. However, he acknowledged concerns over environmental damage, saying some environmental loss could occur in exchange for future economic benefits and revenue.
The Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) bill is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet in the third quarter of this year. The project bidding process will have to await parliamentary consideration, while foundation work is expected to begin in 2030.