NESDC says Land Bridge needs special economic zone to pay off

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), has clarified that the agency has never conducted a full study of the Land Bridge project, saying previous work under the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration focused instead on the Thai Canal proposal.

Danucha said the earlier study was conducted after the prime minister and the Thai Canal Association asked the NESDC to examine the potential benefits of the canal project. The agency then made a preliminary assessment comparing the Thai Canal, the Southern Economic Corridor and the Land Bridge.

The comparison found that the Thai Canal would deliver the lowest benefits, followed by the Land Bridge, largely because of its very high investment cost. Danucha said if the Land Bridge were developed only as a logistics link, without additional industrial development, its economic gains would be limited.

By contrast, the Southern Economic Corridor would provide greater benefits because it includes industrial areas, such as light industry and agriculture-related activities.

Danucha stressed that the NESDC has not studied the Land Bridge project in detail.