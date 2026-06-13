Live broadcast set for Princess’s royal procession

Thailand will broadcast the royal procession for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati on Saturday, June 13, as the royal remains are transferred from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace.
Television Pool of Thailand and related agencies have prepared a live broadcast of the ceremony so members of the public in Thailand and overseas can follow the procession and pay their respects.
The procession is scheduled to leave Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 3.30pm, carrying the royal remains to be enshrined at Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace. The live broadcast will begin from 4.15pm and continue until the ceremony is completed.
The broadcast follows His Majesty the King’s royal command for the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the royal funeral rites for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha with the highest royal honours in accordance with ancient royal tradition.
To ensure the broadcast proceeds smoothly and with dignity, Television Pool of Thailand has assigned coverage responsibilities to 13 key points along the procession route.
The broadcast points are as follows:
Six drones will also be used to record aerial footage, comprising four operated by Thai TV5 and two by Thai PBS. Channel 9 MCOT HD will serve as the broadcast centre, while National Telecom Plc will support signal transmission.
According to the Bureau of the Royal Household’s announced route, the procession will leave Chulalongkorn Hospital at 3.30pm and proceed as follows:
Members of the public can watch the live broadcast through the following channels:
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has asked members of the public to avoid the procession route to help ensure the royal procession proceeds smoothly and with the highest honour.