Live broadcast set for Princess’s royal procession

Thailand will broadcast the royal procession for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati on Saturday, June 13, as the royal remains are transferred from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace.

Television Pool of Thailand and related agencies have prepared a live broadcast of the ceremony so members of the public in Thailand and overseas can follow the procession and pay their respects.

The procession is scheduled to leave Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 3.30pm, carrying the royal remains to be enshrined at Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace. The live broadcast will begin from 4.15pm and continue until the ceremony is completed.

The broadcast follows His Majesty the King’s royal command for the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the royal funeral rites for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha with the highest royal honours in accordance with ancient royal tradition.