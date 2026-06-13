Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s path from law to royal military service

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati has long been recognised for her contributions to Thailand through royal duties spanning public welfare, legal affairs, justice reform and support for vulnerable groups.
Her Royal Highness became widely known as the “Princess of law” through her work in the justice sector. The Princess began her legal career at the Office of the Attorney-General, serving as an assistant public prosecutor at the Public Prosecutor Training Institute before later holding senior prosecutorial posts.
While serving in the justice system, Her Royal Highness initiated the Inspire project to support women prisoners, children living with imprisoned mothers, and pregnant inmates. The project provided assistance ranging from essential supplies and vocational training to medical services and mental rehabilitation, drawing attention from other countries for its humanitarian approach.
Her public role later broadened from law and justice into royal military and security-related service under His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Royal title and military appointment
On July 28, 2019, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn issued a royal command elevating Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha to the rank of a royal daughter with a Krom title.
During the royal coronation ceremony, the Princess, who then held the rank of Major General, wore the uniform of the King’s Close Bodyguard Command and the sash of the Most Illustrious Order of the Royal House of Chakri as she joined the royal land procession.
On February 3, 2021, His Majesty the King issued a royal command transferring Her Royal Highness from the prosecution service to royal military service. The Princess was appointed Chief of Staff of the King’s Close Bodyguard Command under the Royal Security Command, a post carrying the rank of General, and was granted the rank of General.
On February 12, 2021, Their Majesties the King and Queen granted a private audience to Her Royal Highness at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace, where she was invested with the rank of General.
In 2025, His Majesty the King issued a royal command appointing Her Royal Highness as Deputy Commander of the Royal Security Command, a post carrying the rank of Special General. The appointment took effect from August 17, 2025.
A new military-style appearance draws public attention
Her Royal Highness became more publicly associated with royal military and security-related service after her appointment as Chief of Staff of the King’s Close Bodyguard Command on February 3, 2021.
During Chinese New Year that year, Her Royal Highness represented Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali at a ceremony at Thewet Palace. On that occasion, the Princess appeared in a red qipao and with a new short hairstyle, drawing wide public attention.
Thai media, including Matichon, Khaosod and Thairath, later reported that Her Royal Highness had explained the new hairstyle through her personal Facebook account.
According to those reports, the Princess said the short hairstyle was a matter of personal preference and convenience before transferring into the unit. It was also practical as she was undergoing additional military skills training at the time.
The appearance became a notable moment, as Her Royal Highness came to be associated not only with her longstanding legal and humanitarian work, but also with royal military service and duties connected with the Royal Security Command.