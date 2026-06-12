Route announced for Princess Bajrakitiyabha royal procession

Phra Ratchawang Police Station has publicised the route for the royal procession that will carry the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati to Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

The announcement followed a statement by the Bureau of the Royal Household confirming that Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away peacefully at Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 7.48pm on Thursday (June 11).