Route announced for Princess Bajrakitiyabha royal procession

FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2026
Route announced for Princess Bajrakitiyabha royal procession

Phra Ratchawang Police Station has outlined the route for the royal procession carrying Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s royal remains to Piman Rattaya Throne Hall at the Grand Palace.

  • The royal procession will transport the remains of Princess Bajrakitiyabha from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace.
  • The route begins at the hospital and proceeds along Henri Dunant Road, Rama IV Road, Phaya Thai Road, and Si Ayutthaya Road.
  • Key landmarks along the way include Chaloem Phrakiat Park and Wat Benchamabophit.
  • The procession will then travel along Ratchadamnoen Nok, Klang, and Nai Roads before turning onto Na Phra Lan Road to enter the Grand Palace through Wiset Chai Si Gate.

Phra Ratchawang Police Station has publicised the route for the royal procession that will carry the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati to Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

The announcement followed a statement by the Bureau of the Royal Household confirming that Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away peacefully at Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 7.48pm on Thursday (June 11).

Route announced for Princess Bajrakitiyabha royal procession

Phra Ratchawang Police Station noted that the procession route from Chulalongkorn Hospital to Piman Rattaya Throne Hall has been prepared, while the exact date and time will be announced later.

The procession route has been outlined as follows:

  • The procession will depart from Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, and turn left onto Henri Dunant Road.
     
  • It will turn right onto Rama IV Road, heading towards Sam Yan Intersection, before turning right onto Phaya Thai Road.
     
  • At Phaya Thai Intersection, the procession will turn left onto Si Ayutthaya Road.
     
  • It will pass Chaloem Phrakiat Park and Wat Benchamabophit.
     
  • The procession will then turn left onto Ratchadamnoen Nok Road and continue along Ratchadamnoen Klang Road and Ratchadamnoen Nai Road before turning right onto Na Phra Lan Road.
     
  • It will turn left through Wiset Chai Si Gate and proceed to its final destination at Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace.

Route announced for Princess Bajrakitiyabha royal procession

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