Former Miss Universe pays tribute to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Porntip “Bui” Nakhirunkanok Simon, Thailand’s Miss Universe 1988, has joined the nation in mourning the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, offering a deeply respectful tribute through her personal social media account.

Her message came after the Bureau of the Royal Household announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha had passed away peacefully at 7.48pm on 11 June 2026 at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society. Her Royal Highness had been receiving medical treatment there since 15 December 2022 after losing consciousness due to a cardiac condition.

Porntip wrote that she had woken to the profoundly sorrowful news of Her Royal Highness’s passing. She paid tribute to Her Royal Highness’s boundless kindness and compassion, saying these qualities would remain in the hearts of the Thai people.