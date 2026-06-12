Announcement

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita has passed away

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita had been under medical care after losing consciousness due to a cardiac condition. Her Royal Highness had been receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, since 15 December 2022, as the Bureau of the Royal Household had announced periodically.

Since 21 May 2026, Her Royal Highness’s condition had deteriorated as a result of an infection in the abdominal cavity caused by inflammation of the intestine, namely the large intestine. Her Royal Highness also suffered from low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and abnormal blood coagulation.

Although the medical team provided close treatment to the fullest extent of their capability, Her Royal Highness’s condition continued to worsen gradually. On Thursday, 11 June 2026, at 7.48pm, Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, in the 47th year of Her Royal Highness’s age.

His Majesty the King has graciously commanded the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the royal funeral rites and accord Her Royal Highness the highest honours in accordance with royal tradition. Her Royal Highness’s body will be enshrined at Piman Rattaya Throne Hall within the Grand Palace.

Bureau of the Royal Household

12 June 2026