Italian school denies link to BTS row and warns of legal action

An Italian state science school has denied any connection to the young people involved in a widely shared dispute on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain and warned that it may take legal action over false claims linking the institution to the case.
Footage of the group drew widespread criticism after they were accused of speaking loudly, disturbing passengers and making rude gestures towards a Thai woman who intervened. The case later ended following apologies, police fines and an agreement between the parties not to pursue further legal action.
Liceo Scientifico Statale “Albert Einstein” in Cerignola issued the denial on its official Facebook page after social-media users and some media outlets identified it as the school attended by members of the group.
In a statement written in Italian, the principal clarified that none of the young people appearing in the viral footage was a pupil, was enrolled at the school or had any other connection to the institution. The trip was also not part of an excursion or programme organised, sponsored or supported by the school.
The institution stressed that it had long promoted respect for other cultures and responsible global citizenship. It described the use of its name in connection with the incident as seriously defamatory and damaging to the reputation of the school, its teachers, pupils and parents.
School administrators have instructed staff to collect posts, messages and other potentially defamatory online material. The statement urged users to stop circulating false information immediately and reserved the right to pursue civil and criminal proceedings against those involved in creating or sharing the claims.