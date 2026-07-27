Italian school denies link to BTS row and warns of legal action

An Italian state science school has denied any connection to the young people involved in a widely shared dispute on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain and warned that it may take legal action over false claims linking the institution to the case.

Footage of the group drew widespread criticism after they were accused of speaking loudly, disturbing passengers and making rude gestures towards a Thai woman who intervened. The case later ended following apologies, police fines and an agreement between the parties not to pursue further legal action.