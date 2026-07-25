Italian Embassy Issues Apology After Italian Youth Group Sparks Fury on Bangkok Train

The Italian Embassy in Bangkok has issued a trilingual statement and shared a video apology after a group of Italian students sparked fury on the BTS Skytrain.

The Italian Embassy in Bangkok has issued an official statement condemning a group of Italian teenagers and offering a sincere apology to the Thai public following a viral altercation on the BTS Skytrain.

In a trilingual statement released on its official Facebook page at approximately 11:30 am on Saturday, 25 July, the embassy expressed "deep regret" and strongly denounced the disruptive actions of the underage tourists, who were visiting Thailand as part of a school educational trip.

"The Embassy of Italy in Bangkok expresses its deep regret over the incident and strongly condemns the inappropriate behaviour of a group of Italian underage tourists participating in a school educational trip, as shown in a video circulated on social media," the official statement read.

"The Embassy extends its sincere apologies to the people of Thailand and to everyone affected by this incident. Italians deeply understand and appreciate the values that Thai society places on respect for others, courtesy, and harmonious coexistence—values that are equally cherished and upheld by the Italian Republic."

The embassy stressed that the teenagers' actions did not reflect the Italian populace, nor did they represent the "mutual respect, friendship, and courtesy" forming the bedrock of diplomatic and cultural ties between Italy and Thailand.

